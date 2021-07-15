Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Umicore in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Umicore stock opened at $15.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13. Umicore has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $15.70.

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. The company operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications.

