Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) PT Raised to $31.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective increased by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.52.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $20.55 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Under Armour has a 52-week low of $9.63 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 39.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

