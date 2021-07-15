unFederalReserve Hits Market Cap of $44.57 Million (eRSDL)

unFederalReserve (CURRENCY:eRSDL) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. unFederalReserve has a market cap of $44.57 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of unFederalReserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, unFederalReserve has traded down 15.1% against the dollar. One unFederalReserve coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00050784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.95 or 0.00870628 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

unFederalReserve (eRSDL) is a coin. unFederalReserve’s total supply is 454,278,600 coins and its circulating supply is 377,541,885 coins. unFederalReserve’s official Twitter account is @Unfederalreser1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for unFederalReserve is www.unfederalreserve.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The eRSDL ecosystem is designed to act as a safe-harbour where sophisticated parties are the “pricing oracles” and ordinary people can participate alongside with a reduced chance of being gamed by experts. Merchant Bankers, staked to the eRSDL ecosystem, have the access to the capital they need, and have a ready marketplace in which to lend their excess. Their merchant banking counterparties measure and price risk for short-term loans between the parties. Ordinary eRSDL holders then participate safely at market rates. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as unFederalReserve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire unFederalReserve should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase unFederalReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

