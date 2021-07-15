UniLend Price Hits $0.59 on Top Exchanges (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 15th. One UniLend coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. UniLend has a market capitalization of $15.30 million and approximately $445,164.00 worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00049944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00015211 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.78 or 0.00851509 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a coin. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,134,300 coins. UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject . UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

