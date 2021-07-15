uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Sets New 1-Year Low at $27.51

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.51, with a volume of 812 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.21.

Several brokerages have commented on QURE. HC Wainwright increased their price target on uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, May 31st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.79 and a quick ratio of 8.79.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.02). uniQure had a negative net margin of 366.00% and a negative return on equity of 57.38%. The company had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 336.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that uniQure will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $72,652.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,927 shares in the company, valued at $8,522,202.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $212,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,652,679.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,700 shares of company stock valued at $594,632. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in uniQure in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in uniQure by 131.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in uniQure in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 2,292.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other devastating diseases. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also engages in developing AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-180 for the treatment of hemophilia A; AMT-190, an IV-administered adeno-associated virus (AAV) 5-based gene therapy for the treatment of Fabry disease; and AMT-150, a one-time, intrathecally-administered, AAV gene therapy for treating spinocerebellar ataxia type 3.

