Unistake Price Down 15% Over Last 7 Days (UNISTAKE)

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 15th. One Unistake coin can now be bought for about $0.0285 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular exchanges. Unistake has a market capitalization of $5.05 million and approximately $144,996.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Unistake has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00040952 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.55 or 0.00113600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.66 or 0.00149099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,262.66 or 0.99908284 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003202 BTC.

About Unistake

Unistake’s launch date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,454,561 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

Unistake Coin Trading

