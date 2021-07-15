United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) Stake Lifted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in United Fire Group were worth $8,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in United Fire Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Fire Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in United Fire Group by 550.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United Fire Group by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $24.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $617.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.11. United Fire Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $36.40.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $276.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.30 million. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 8.88%. Sell-side analysts expect that United Fire Group, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. United Fire Group’s dividend payout ratio is -20.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UFCS shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of United Fire Group from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products.

