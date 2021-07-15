United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME) Trading Down 9.4%

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) dropped 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.02 and last traded at $9.11. Approximately 524,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,003,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.11.

About United Time Technology (NASDAQ:UTME)

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

