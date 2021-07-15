UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $18.30-18.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $18.58.

Shares of UNH traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $413.51. 49,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. The company has a market capitalization of $390.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $425.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $406.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.51 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $1.45 dividend. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. Barclays increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $426.13.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total transaction of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total value of $1,594,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock valued at $8,239,668 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

