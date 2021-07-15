UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $18.300-$18.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.570. The company issued revenue guidance of -.UnitedHealth Group also updated its FY21 guidance to $18.30-18.80 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $416.04 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $478.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $426.13.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $415.87. 65,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,565,308. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $289.64 and a 1 year high of $425.98. The stock has a market cap of $392.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.84.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 18.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 5,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.66, for a total value of $2,092,092.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,122,734.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,801 shares of company stock worth $8,239,668 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

