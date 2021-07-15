Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Announces Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 15.47%.

NASDAQ:UNTY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.51. 8,020 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.56 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

In other Unity Bancorp news, CAO Laureen Cook sold 8,017 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $171,724.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janice Bolomey sold 11,000 shares of Unity Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,139.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock worth $699,694 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

