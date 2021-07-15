Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Issues Earnings Results

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 28.42%.

Shares of UNTY stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $22.80. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $237.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89. Unity Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.44%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Brody sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $186,831.46. Also, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $41,496.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,831 shares of company stock valued at $699,694 over the last ninety days. 31.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

