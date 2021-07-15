Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrive Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the third quarter worth approximately $307,805,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,587,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,244,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Unity Software by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ralph Hauwert sold 6,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total value of $730,020.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $20,387,943.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,766,824 shares in the company, valued at $447,604,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 963,585 shares of company stock worth $93,284,152 in the last three months.

U has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of U stock opened at $99.62 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.60. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.11 and a 1-year high of $174.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $234.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

