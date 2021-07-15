Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Univar for the second quarter have been stable over the past month. The company should gain from market expansion and strategic acquisitions, especially Nexeo Solutions. It also remains focused on strengthening its businesses through expense management and productivity actions. Cost and productivity actions should lend support to its margins in 2021. The company is also benefiting from chemical price inflation due to the disruption in the supply chain. However, Univar is exposed to headwind from a sluggish demand environment. Persistent weakness in global industrial markets amid the pandemic is likely to exert pressure over the near term. Bulk commodity chemical price deflation is another matter of concern. Headwinds in energy and finished pharma markets are also likely to persist moving ahead.”

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

UNVR opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.93. Univar Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $15.70 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 0.77%. Univar Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Univar Solutions will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.71 per share, with a total value of $128,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,757.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 13,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $376,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 222,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,013,008. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 389.3% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

