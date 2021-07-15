Uquid Coin (UQC) Trading Down 12.9% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. One Uquid Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $16.20 or 0.00050834 BTC on popular exchanges. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $161.99 million and $4.99 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00050686 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002795 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015337 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.22 or 0.00847993 BTC.
- botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005832 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000366 BTC.
Uquid Coin Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “
Uquid Coin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
