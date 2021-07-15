Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $2.10 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 81.03% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Ur-Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.20 price objective for the company.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $225.97 million, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.71. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.70.

Ur-Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Ur-Energy will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Klenda sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $254,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,936,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,668,513.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 210,202 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Ur-Energy by 264.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ur-Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $24,036,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Ur-Energy by 187.8% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,745,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,098 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ur-Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 15.61% of the company’s stock.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.