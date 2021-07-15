Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Usio Inc. provides integrated payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms. Usio Inc., formerly known as Payment Data Systems Inc., is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. “

Get Usio alerts:

USIO stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.11. Usio has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $148.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.16 and a beta of 1.79.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Usio had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 26.45%. The firm had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Usio news, SVP Houston Korth Frost sold 30,000 shares of Usio stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $239,665 in the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Usio by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Usio by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 15,280 shares during the period. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Usio during the 1st quarter worth $3,959,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Usio Company Profile

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Usio (USIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.