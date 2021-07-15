Vale (NYSE:VALE) Rating Reiterated by Scotiabank

Scotiabank reissued their outperform rating on shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $24.00.

VALE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas reissued an underperform rating and set a $18.30 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC increased their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vale from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America restated a buy rating on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $22.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 49.76% and a net margin of 22.30%. On average, analysts predict that Vale will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its position in Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vale by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Vale by 388.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.88% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

