Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology Purchases 208,465 Shares of Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) Stock

Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIN) insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 208,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.59 per share, with a total value of $3,458,434.35.

NASDAQ RAIN opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.93. Rain Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). Equities analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RAIN. initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

