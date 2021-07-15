Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Position Raised by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) by 59.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Communication Services ETF makes up 2.8% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $11,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.87. The company had a trading volume of 350 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.82. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $96.58 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

