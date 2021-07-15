Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Stock Holdings Raised by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VFH opened at $89.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $94.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.62.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

