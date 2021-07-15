Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,509 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.9% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $31,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.42. The company had a trading volume of 146,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,217. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.07. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.43.

