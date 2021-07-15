Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% during the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.48. 134,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,887,217. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.13 and a one year high of $53.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.