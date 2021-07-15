Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 72.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,038 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 386,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,874,000 after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $203.92 on Thursday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $148.11 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $197.64.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

