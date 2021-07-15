Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 79.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,810 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $53,000.

VGSH opened at $61.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.36 and a 12-month high of $62.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

