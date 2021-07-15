Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,115 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 4.2% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $67,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB remained flat at $$218.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,498. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.55.

