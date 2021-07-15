Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 57.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,895 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $12,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $138.16. The stock had a trading volume of 70,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,049,085. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $100.68 and a 1-year high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

