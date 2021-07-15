Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Trading Up 3.4%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)’s share price was up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.39 and last traded at $36.83. Approximately 11,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 777,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VCYT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities cut their target price on Veracyte from $84.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.73.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 52.87%. Analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,081 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $314,475.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,459.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 4,375 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $173,906.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,236,414.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,883 shares of company stock valued at $702,073. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 116.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $687,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 158.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 7,674 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $19,726,000.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

