Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0102

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 15th. Verasity has a total market cap of $40.33 million and $37.91 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0102 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $94.42 or 0.00297114 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000419 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,937,442,516 coins. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

