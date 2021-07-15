Veritable L.P. Cuts Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Veritable L.P. lowered its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,154 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Hess were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HES. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,947,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hess by 254.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,298,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,393,000 after buying an additional 2,367,733 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Hess by 10.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Hess by 37.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after purchasing an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hess by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,322,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $122,622,000 after purchasing an additional 696,305 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hess news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total value of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John B. Hess sold 609,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $48,648,372.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,073,516.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock worth $79,785,755 over the last ninety days. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hess stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Hess Co. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of -59.55 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.70.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on HES shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Hess in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hess presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

