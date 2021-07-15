Veritable L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 591.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,219,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $451,950,000 after buying an additional 2,754,283 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $261,919,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 394.3% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 636,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,310,000 after buying an additional 507,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 291.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.67 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $154.90.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TRV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. lifted their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total value of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,338 shares of company stock valued at $22,161,124 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

