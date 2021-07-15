Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Insider Purchases $5,225,000.00 in Stock

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) insider Cormorant Asset Management, Lp acquired 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $5,225,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VERV opened at $49.73 on Thursday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $73.80.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.