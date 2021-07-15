Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of VERV stock opened at $49.73 on Monday. Verve Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $73.80.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.