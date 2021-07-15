VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VIA optronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54.
VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.
VIA optronics Company Profile
VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.
