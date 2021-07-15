VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the June 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VIA optronics stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.90. 259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,345. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.54.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.79 million for the quarter. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAO. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VIA optronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VIA optronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,721,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new stake in VIA optronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in VIA optronics by 152.9% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 420,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after buying an additional 253,990 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in VIA optronics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 634,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,193,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

VIA optronics Company Profile

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

