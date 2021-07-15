Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,514.29 ($32.85).

A number of analysts have issued reports on VCT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,700 ($35.28) to GBX 2,900 ($37.89) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Numis Securities upgraded Victrex to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Peel Hunt lifted their target price on Victrex from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,860 ($37.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, insider Richard Armitage sold 1,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,462 ($32.17), for a total value of £31,168.92 ($40,722.39). Also, insider Martin Court purchased 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,164 ($28.27) per share, for a total transaction of £8,980.60 ($11,733.21). Insiders purchased a total of 427 shares of company stock worth $927,370 in the last 90 days.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 2,676 ($34.96) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,509.01. Victrex has a 1 year low of GBX 1,798 ($23.49) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,720 ($35.54).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a GBX 13.42 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.75%.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. It offers PEEK and PAEK polymer materials; and specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy, manufacturing and engineering, electronics, and medical markets. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

