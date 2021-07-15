Vidya Hits Market Capitalization of $3.50 Million (VIDYA)

Vidya (CURRENCY:VIDYA) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. Vidya has a total market cap of $3.50 million and $330,652.00 worth of Vidya was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vidya has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vidya coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000291 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015512 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.73 or 0.00855632 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Vidya Coin Profile

Vidya (CRYPTO:VIDYA) is a coin. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2020. Vidya’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,967,701 coins. Vidya’s official Twitter account is @team3d_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . Vidya’s official website is team3d.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The project is designed to provide an emotion-driven, high-stakes entertainment experience through a new environment for crypto and traditional gamers – that brings real-world consequences to in-game decisions. The project also claims to gamify DeFi – it puts out traditional games that use a valuable, market-backed ERC-20 token called Vidya (VIDYA) as a medium of exchange along with escrow smart contracts to handle wagers in match-based games. The ecosystem is claimed to also be capable of supporting the oft-seen economic experiments and financial mechanics of almost any other DeFi project, whether as mechanics within our games themselves or as financial platforms outside of them. “

Vidya Coin Trading

