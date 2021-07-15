Viking Global Investors LP Buys 1,579,763 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 3.8% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,288,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,076,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,730,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $148.95. 56,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,815,377. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.84. The company has a market capitalization of $185.72 billion, a PE ratio of 39.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

