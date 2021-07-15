Viking Global Investors LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Viking Global Investors LP reduced its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 51.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 818,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 864,841 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $258,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter worth $794,592,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,853,000 after buying an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after buying an additional 461,213 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at about $122,656,000. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,944,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PH stock traded up $1.71 on Thursday, reaching $308.54. 6,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,843. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $305.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $175.02 and a 1 year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 14.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.08.

In related news, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total transaction of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 13,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $4,307,918.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 108,344 shares in the company, valued at $34,273,540.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,806 shares of company stock worth $9,452,769 over the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

