VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Trading Down 1.4%

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 468.50 ($6.12) and last traded at GBX 468.50 ($6.12). Approximately 57,484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 312,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 475 ($6.21).

The firm has a market cap of £779.98 million and a P/E ratio of 5.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 461.68.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

