VINchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.30 Million (VIN)

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. One VINchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. VINchain has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $181,555.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VINchain has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00050141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00015296 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.05 or 0.00853587 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005854 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000361 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

Buying and Selling VINchain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.