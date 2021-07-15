Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) PT Set at $27.19 by Barclays

Barclays set a $27.19 target price on Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VCISY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.19.

VCISY opened at $26.59 on Monday. Vinci has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $29.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.11.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

