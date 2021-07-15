Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.07.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIRT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 2,099.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.13. 29,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,536,630. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of -0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

