Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the June 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 562,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:NCZ traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.19. 679,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 598,980. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $5.48.

Get Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $1,790,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 269.3% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 216,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 157,702 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II by 434.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 56,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at about $883,000.

About Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.