Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Acquires 2,269 Shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stellus Capital Investment were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Stellus Capital Investment by 9.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

NYSE SCM opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Stellus Capital Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $7.10 and a 1-year high of $13.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.06 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.38.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 124.71% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.06 million. Research analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 88.50%.

Stellus Capital Investment Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.