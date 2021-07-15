Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 0.5% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 152,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $194,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $453,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.9% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at $2,347,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,414,523 shares of company stock worth $2,816,010. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.93 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $16.22.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. Golub Capital BDC’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

