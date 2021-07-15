Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Sells 5,991 Shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,991 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC owned about 0.10% of Gladstone Investment worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,520,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 92,362 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 156,830 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 74,790 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,595 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

GAIN has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Gladstone Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

GAIN stock opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20. The firm has a market cap of $482.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.53. Gladstone Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $14.90.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.81 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 74.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Gladstone Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment Corporation is a private equity fund specializing in lower middle market, acquisitions, mature stage, buyouts; recapitalizations; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

