Visa (NYSE:V) Sets New 1-Year High at $241.30

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $241.30 and last traded at $240.78, with a volume of 77072 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $237.87.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.96.

The stock has a market capitalization of $479.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $231.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.93% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,677,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 122,347 shares of company stock worth $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

