Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $2.21 Million in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 224,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.79% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 27,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,002. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming industries.

