Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Invests $2.66 Million in Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BTAQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 268,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,658,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Burgundy Technology Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Burgundy Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $17,177,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,702,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,438,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $8,643,000. Finally, Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Burgundy Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,632,000. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BTAQ stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,206. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.88. Burgundy Technology Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Burgundy Technology Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on public and private opportunities in the technology sector, primarily companies in enterprise software or technology-enabled services.

