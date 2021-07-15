Vivaldi Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU)

Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 164,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,631,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWETU. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $124,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $296,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $533,000.

SWETU stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.04. 2,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,140. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

